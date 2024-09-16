MP: Indian Players Training In Lower Lake Ahead Of World Championship & World Cup

Indian athletes training at Bhopal’s serene Lower Lake | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian athletes are rigorously training at Bhopal’s serene Lower Lake, preparing for the upcoming Dragon Boat World Championship and World Cup. With calm waters and ideal geographical conditions, the Lower Lake serves as one of the best venues in the country for water sports.

The Dragon Boat World Championship will take place in Yichang, China, from October 23 to 27, followed by the Dragon Boat World Cup in Princesa, Philippines, from October 29 to November 4. In preparation for these events, a selection trial for the Indian team is being organised from September 14 to 15 at the Lower Lake Water Sports Academy.

The trials are being conducted under the joint aegis of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Madhya Pradesh Kayaking and Canoeing Association (MPKCA). Around 250 senior and junior athletes, both male and female, from various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, are participating in the trials.

Teams from CRPF, SSB, and other state units are also present. On the first day, players were tested for their abilities in running the dragon boat and swimming.

On the day, they underwent physical tests focused on running and outdoor strength endurance. Mayank Thakur, chairman of the selection committee, said that India’s 120-member team would participate in the upcoming international dragon boat competitions, ensuring strong representation for the country at these global events.