MP: In Video- Govt school kids swim inside school campus which turns into a pool after heavy rains

Seoni (Madhya Praqdesh)

As incessant rains have thrown life out of gear in many parts of the state, a viral video is amusing netizens as some students are seen swimming inside the school campus which literally has turned into a pool after heavy rains for the past few days.

The video was apparently shot at a government school in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh.

As the rainwater gushed into the local higher secondary school, the youths turned the mess into a joyful exercise and started swimming inside the school campus. One of the school staffers shot the incident on mobile phone and the video went viral.

To add, the kids also were playing football in the campus and later started swimming inside the school campus. A football is also seen in the rainwater.

Internet users also started posting funny comments as the video went viral. Aapda Me Avsar, posted a user. Another one made a satirical take on the video saying the government has provided a natural swimming pool thus saving taxpayers’ money as well.

