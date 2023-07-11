MP: In-Charge Minister Asks Officials To Probe Poor Road Construction

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge minister of Narmadapuram Brajendra Pratap Singh has directed the officials to inquire into the poor construction of a road from Taronkalan village to Khairikalan in Pipariya and act against the contractors concerned.

He also said that Moong (green gram) should be procured in a systematic manner. Singh said special care should be taken so that the farmers might not face any problem.

He also asked the officials to act against the societies and the warehouses committing irregularities in procurement. Singh made the statement at a meeting with the officials of the district administration in the collectorate office on Monday.

Read Also MP: Over A Dozen Fall Sick After Drinking Unsafe Water In Agar

The in-charge minister also reviewed the progress of various projects. Legislators Sitasaran Sharma, Prem Shanker Verma, Vijaypal Singh, Thakurdas Nagwansi and president of state Kisan Morcha arshan Choudhari were present at the meeting.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat and other officials took part in the meeting. The in-charge minister was on a day-long visit to Narmadapuram.

Those who attended the meeting agreed that the date of procuring Moong should be extended for 15 days from July 31 and the number of procurement centres increased. A proposal for it will be sent to the government for a decision.

The in-charge minister also took feedback on the progress of CM Rise Schools. He directed the executive engineer of the public project unit (Lok Pariyojna Ikai) that there should not be any irregularities in school building work. If the contractors are found guilty, they should be blacklisted and FIR registered against them, Singh said.