MP: Impersonator makes away with cell phone of private company employee who had put it up for sale online in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man impersonating as a customer played clever on a private company employee and made away with his cell phone, which he had put up for sale on a mobile application, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the person who was duped is a manager at a private company.

According to the Gola ka mandir police, who are probing the matter, the complainant, Abhishek Dwivedi is a manager at Godrej company, who had put up his cell phone for sale on an application a few days ago. Two days ago, he received a call from an unknown number, and the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as Aditya Rajawat. He exhibited interest in purchasing Dwivedi’s cell phone and the duo locked the deal for Rs 28 thousand.

The man then called Dwivedi to the Surya Mandir situated in the Gola ka mandir area. As Dwivedi reached there, the man met him and transferred Rs 28 thousand to his bank account using an online payment application. The money, however, was not credited to Dwivedi’s account, after which the man told him that in certain cases, the amount credited is displayed after some time.

He then told Dwivedi that is house is located nearby and fled from the place on the pretext of handing him over cash on the spot. When he did not return for a long time, Dwivedi searched for him and realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police, who have lodged a case and have begun investigations.

Man hacked to death by five over monetary dispute

Five persons polished off an egg stall operator over a monetary dispute involving Rs 1.5 thousand in the Inderganj locality of Gwalior, the police said on Wednesday.

Search is on for all the accused involved in the murder, the police added.

Inderganj police station in-charge Anil Bhadoria said that the man who was hacked to death has been identified as Sunny Pal (22). Pal used to operate an egg stall and had borrowed a sum of Rs 1.5 thousand from another man named Chirag Batham earlier.

On Tuesday, when Pal was returning home after closing the stall, he stumbled across Batham and four of his friends, who began demanding return of the borrowed amount. Pal allegedly landed in an argument with all five persons. The argument took an ugly turn as the group began bludgeoning Pal with iron rods and sticks.

Subsequently, one of them flashed a knife and stabbed Pal, after which they fled the spot. Pal was rushed to the hospital by the locals, but was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors. The cops were informed, who have registered a case against all the accused and have begun investigations.