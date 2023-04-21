MP: Illegal canteen outside railway station causing loss to government in Bina

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has failed to prevent illegal vendors from operating at the Bina railway platform.

The illegal vendors keep their goods within the railway boundary without paying a single penny to the department.

Such illegal vendors have also encroached upon the lands belonging to railways.

There is also an illegal canteen outside the railway station near the employees’ union office, which begins to operate in the evening.

In the morning, the canteen is covered with a green colour net behind which food is prepared on a hearth that is run with the coal of railways. The canteen owner does not give a single penny for the coal.

It is causing a major financial loss to railways. When the media persons highlighted the case, the canteen was removed for a few years, but once the din settled, the canteen has begun to function again.

According to sources, a man called Ramesh Sonkar has been running the canteen for the past 25 years.

When the in-charge of RPF police station SL Rawat was contacted, he said that he was out of station and that he was not aware of such a canteen.

Nevertheless, since he has come to know of it, he will be able to say something only after returning to office, Rawat said.

