MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in the district on Tuesday.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh hoisted the national flag at the Parade Ground in the district headquarters.

He also read out the message sent by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also released colourful balloons in the air. Afterwards, there was a march past. Subedar Suresh Jamra led the parade.

Legislators Sitasharan Sharma and Vijaypal Singh, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav and others were present at the main function.

The collector and people’s representatives honoured the freedom fighters with shawls and coconuts.

School children presented cultural events and PT displays.

Prizes given to schools

Samaritans Senior School was given the prize for excellence in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Eklavya Adarsh Residential School Bhargada and Government Girls Higher Secondary School jointly won the second prize.

Similarly, Excellence Higher Secondary School and Shantiniketan Montessori Secondary School jointly won the third prize.

District police get 1st prize

In the parade display, the district police got the first prize, the 17th battalion of the Special Armed Forces the second prize and the NCC senior division army wing the third prize, respectively.

A few government employees were also honoured on the occasion for doing outstanding work.

Social media handler at the public relations office Ankur Shrivas was honoured for publicising government schemes.

