MP: Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers Found In Balaghat Raises Many Questions

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The police recently came across a huge quantity of firecrackers in Maoist-infested Balaghat area. It is not known who dumped such a huge amount of firecrackers. Superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh said the issue was serious and ordered a probe into the case. According to reports, the firecracker traders have business worth crores of rupees in the district.

A team of GST raided the firecracker-making units of Shafi Seva Ashram and Barudwala and Qamar Ali and Yusuf Ali. It came to light that the traders had sold firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees and evaded GST. The officials imposed a penalty on the owners of firecracker firms. The issue was swept under the carpet.

But the question is who was responsible for the sale of firecrackers in the Maoist-infested area. According to reports, the police found the firecrackers during patrolling in the forested area of the district. The police know that the Maoists use the materials of firecrackers to prepare pressure cooker bombs.

The police said they would collect information about the firecrackers firms from the GST office and act against the culprits. GST teams raided two firecracker factories on October 26 and found evasion of GST and income-tax by the units.

The firecrackers firms – Shaifi Sewa Ashram &Barudwala and Qamar Ali Yusuf Ali – were asked to pay Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 13.54 lakh. Saurabh informed journalists that the police had swung into action and begun an inquiry into the case.

Information about the firecracker factories will be obtained from the GST office, because the Maoists used the materials of firecrackers to prepare pressure cooker bombs. Since the firecrackers were found in Maoist-infested area, the issue was very serious, he said.

