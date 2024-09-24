MP Horror! Two Separate Gang-Rape Incidents Reported In Rewa & Datia; Four Accused Arrested

Representative Image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate incidents, a college student was raped as an act of revenge in Rewa and in Datia a minor girl was gang-raped. Both the incidents took place in last 24 hours, police said on Monday. According to Rewa police, under Antraila police station, about 45 km from the district headquarters, a college student was allegedly gang-raped by two persons on Sunday. The police said that both the persons named as accused in an FIR were arrested.

According to the police, the victim said she was returning home from a nearby market when two persons dragged her to an isolated place and raped her. The victim and both the accused were from the same village and were known to each other. The accused were following the victim after she left from a mobile shop in the market and was returning home, police said.

After receiving complaint, the police took the victim to a hospital for medical check-up where doctors confirmed rape. Subsequently, the police carried out a search and arrested both the accused on Monday, police added. The two accused committed the act because the victim had raised objection, when the two riding on a motorcycle splashed mud on her. They both felt insulted and took the revenge by raping her.

In Datia district, two persons raped a 17-year-old girl. The accused also filmed the act and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she informed the police. In an official statement issued on Monday evening, the police said both the accused have been arrested and have been booked under POCSO Act and other provisions.