MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra reached Delhi for SC hearing in case of paid news

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister and BJP MLA from Datia Narottam Mishra reached Delhi for a hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the case of paid news as per a report in Nai Dunia.

Earlier, on March 2, the hearing in the Supreme Court was adjourned and the next date was fixed for the final hearing on April 12. The Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict in the matter today.

Notably, on 23 June 2017, the Central Election Commission had disqualified Narottam Mishra for 3 years under Section 10A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in the case of paid news against Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Narottam Mishra has appealed against the judgement in the MP High Court. Later, the complainant Rajendra Bharti raised the matter in the Supreme Court on the basis of political pressure in Madhya Pradesh. On which the Supreme Court had transferred the case from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court.

Mishra’s rival and Congress leader Rajendra Bharti had filed a complaint on the Datia assembly seat. The case pertains to the 2008 assembly elections. He accused Mishra of getting paid news published. Considering his complaint as correct, in the year 2017, the Election Commission had issued an order saying that Mishra would not be able to contest elections for three years.