MP Hit-&-Run Protests: ‘BJP Wants To Run Democracy Without Dialogue,’ Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Out At Govt (WATCH)

MP Hit & Run Day 2: ‘BJP’s Nature Is To Take Decisions Without Dialogue,’ Accuses PCC Chief Jitu Patwari (WATCH) | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state Jitu Patwari has slammed central government for announcing new provisions in the Hit-&-Run law without any discussion with the transporters’ body, on Tuesday— Day 2 of the truck drivers’ strike which has impacted nearly 10 states including Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, a video was tweeted on the X handle of Jitu Patwari on Tuesday in which he can be seen criticising BJP for its actions. He said, “Running democracy without dialogue is the nature of BJP. The farmers law was also made without any discussion in parliament. In-fact, even those who were affected by farmer laws were not entertained.”

Opposition’s suggestion to BJP to conducted investigation on ‘Hit & Run case’ was ignored

Talking about the much-opposed ‘new Hit & Run Laws,’ Patwari said, “The opposition Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members suggested BJP to appoint a committee for investigation but the idea was disrespected. Neither did the center talk to the concerned transporters before passing such a bill.”

“And when the opposition members tried to oppose the bill, BJP threw them out of the Parliament and passed the bill,” claimed the PCC chief.

“Driver’s highest pay scale in Rs 25 k”

The Congress also presented the drivers concern and said that the minimum pay scale of the drivers is only Rs 8 k and the maximum limit is 25 k. “They do not have life standards like us. Why does the government see only one side of the coin each time?” questioned Patwari.

“MP Govt must bring relief to public”

Keeping the inconvenience caused by the strike all across the state, the leader also appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government to take cognizance of the truckers' strike, talk to the center and provide immediate relief to the public.