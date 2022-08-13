e-Paper Get App

MP hit and run: 4 dead as car rams into two motorcycles in Vidisha

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed after a speeding car hit two motorcycles in Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Gyaraspur, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday, and police said the accident may have been caused by some stray cattle sitting on the road.

"The cows had covered half the road and the car hit the two motorcycles when they were all passing by together. Deceased Rishiraj Kushwaha (37), his son Vikas (12), daughter Kajal (15) were on one motorcycle while the fourth victim Raja Hirda (35) was on the second two-wheeler," Inspector Pankaj Gite of Gyaraspur police station told PTI.

Kushwaha's wife Kavita and one Chandni, who was riding pillion with Hirda, have sustained injuries and are hospitalised, he added.

Efforts were on to trace the car and nab the driver who escaped from the spot, the official said.

