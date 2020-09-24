MP High Court upholds its order directing private schools to only charge tuition fee

Madhya Pradesh high court, on Thursday, upheld its interim order directing private schools to take only tuition fee from students that existed before the Covid period. Next hearing is scheduled for October 6.

The High Court, on September 1, had ordered the private schools to take only tuition fees. Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguley said that HC order of September 1 will prevail in Madhya Pradesh. “As per the interim order passed by the High Court on September 2 the private schools can realise tuition fee during Corona period that existed before the period,” said Ganguley.

The interim order from the High Court’s double bench comprising Chief Justice Justice AK Mittal and Justice VK Shukla was delivered on September 2 on at least nine petitions filed in this regard. One of the petitions was filed by Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch’s PG Nazpande and Rajat Bhargava. The petitioners alleged that the private schools were realising exorbitant fees from students in the name of smart and online classes and that this was happening despite the state government’s order that the schools can only realise tuition fee from the students during the Covid period.

Besides, there were numerous complaints from guardians to the administration in several districts and the state government that private schools were seeking all types of fees from the students even though the schools are closed. There were also complaints that several private schools were realising enhanced fees in the name of online classes being conducted during the Covid-19 period.

This was despite the fact the school education department of the state government through its circulars dated April 24, 2020 and May 16, 2020 made it clear that educational institutions can take only tuition fees from the students during the period, as per officials.