MP High Court Seeks Government's Reply On Depriving OPS Benefit To 27 Medical Officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has instructed State government to respond over not extending benefit of OPS (Old Pension Scheme) to 27 medical officers who were appointed on the basis of recruitment advertisement released in 2003. Judge Vivek Jain issued the direction while hearing petition filed by 14 medical officers.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, the high court has asked state government to respond reply within four weeks why 27 medical officers have been deprived off OPS benefits. They were given appointment on the basis of 2003 recruitment advertisement, he added. The advertisement was released on February 06, 2003 for 891 posts of medical officers.

The petitioner had told the court that their interviews were held in September 2003 and the result was declared on September 24 of the year. In the final select list, 221 medical officers were selected and 50 were kept in the supplementary list. On February 10, 2004 all the 221 Medical Officers who were on the main select list were given the posting.

These officials have been provided the benefits of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) but not the 27 candidates who were given appointment by way of supplementary list. These have been devoid of the benefit of OPS.

The 14 petitioners include Dr Om Prakash Kadam (Rau Indore), Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma (Bhopal), Dr Jagdish Chanda Yaswal (Singrauli), Dr Lakhanlal Ahirwar (Bhopal), Dr Om Prakash Verma (Gwalior), Dr Harinarayan Mundre, (Mandsaur), Dr Virendra Kumar Rajorir, (Indore), Dr Devendra Kumar Pippal (Mandsaur), Dr Nilesh Kumar Chandel (Ujjain) Dr Durga Prasad Kori (Gawalwara, District Narsinghpur), Dr Yogesh Shakya (Ujjain), Dr Dhiraj Kumar Dawande (Jabalpur), Dr Rajesh Kumar Jarma( Dhar).