 MP High Court Seeks Government Report On School Bus Safety Amid Allegations Of Traffic Norm Violations
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
MP High Court | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has sought a report from the government over the safety and security of students in school buses/ vans. The court was hearing a PIL of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch.

The petitioner has alleged that owners and drivers of school buses/vans are breaking the traffic norms thus putting the lives of the students at risk. “ The court has granted four weeks time to the state government to file a reply on safety of children in school buses,” said advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner.

As per motor vehicles act, one attendant besides the driver has to remain present in the bus but in most of the buses, there are no attendant, the petitioner, the counsel elaborated. Similarly, as per the rule, the driver of the school bus/van/auto should have five years experience but the norm is not being adhered to. The petition further read that school buses should have luggage space underneath the chair to keep school bags but generally no such provision is made.

It is a common practice that students are forced to sit on the bonnet, next to the bus driver. The plea further said that it is mandatory to have telephone numbers mentioned on the rear of the buses but many a time, the telephone numbers are out of service.

