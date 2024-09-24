MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur, on Monday, directed the state government to give the benefit of super-senior pension to a retired engineering college professor. The court order came on the petition filed by retired professor Lalchand Jain of Jabalpur.

Jain’s counsel Aditya Sangh, said, “The High Court has ordered the state government to give super senior pension to retired engineering college professor Jain who retired in 1998. Pensioners are entitled for pension of Super Senior pension from date which means one year before the date that hitherto was taken as 80th year or 90 years after judgment of Supreme Court in SLP 18133/2019.”

“We have argued that petitioner is eligible for additional pension of 20% from the age of 80 years as pre existing rules relating to pension wherein counting on the day the petitioner attains the age of 80 years,” Sanghi added.

He further said, “Supreme Court has upheld the judgment of Gauhati High Court and now it is law of land. As far as the decision of the Supreme Court has July 8,2019 for enhancing pension from day which means one year before the date hitherto was taken 80th birthday and similar 90th birthday.”