MP High Court Issues Notice To DGP, Jabalpur Collector Over Interfaith Marriage Scheduled To Be Solemnized On November 12

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of MP High Court in Jabalpur, on Friday, has stopped interfaith marriage for the time being between a Hindu girl from Indore and Hasnain Ansari of Sihora, Jabalpur, and issued notices to Jabalpur collector, SP, and DGP of Madhya Pradesh.

The division bench of High Court Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kaith and Justice Vivek Jain has stayed the order of the single bench given on October 22 in which single bench had ordered that security be provided to the couple. The court had said in the order that both will live separately and will not contact each other.

The couple had filed a petition in the High Court saying that our marriage is fixed on November 12 so they should be given security. This decision of the single bench of the High Court was challenged by the girl's father in the High Court itself.

Petitioner's lawyer Ashok Lalwani said, “The order of Justice Vishal Ghagat, the order related to the marriage to be held on November 12 was stayed for the time being. The next hearing on the case will now be after 2 weeks.

Read Also 10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

The High Court cited the decision of Justice GS Ahluwalia's court in another case of marriage of a Muslim boy to a Hindu girl in 2023. In that order it was said that a Muslim boy or a Muslim girl cannot marry in another religion. Marriage cannot take place according to Section 4 Special Marriage Act.”

The boy and girl had filed a petition in the High Court. The girl from Indore and Hasnain Ansari, a resident of Sihora, had filed a petition in the High Court demanding police protection. they had applied in the Collector Jabalpur office for marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Since then, people from the girl's side and religious organizations are protesting, due to which both of them are in danger of their lives.