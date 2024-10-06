MP: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Pipariya Amid Navratri, Dussehra Fest; Bike-Borne Man Who Robbed Finance Company Employee Held

FP Photo

Heavy Vehicles Banned In Pipariya Amid Navratri, Dussehra Fest

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing Navratri festival and upcoming Dussehra celebrations, Pipariya SDM Anisha Srivastava has issued orders prohibiting the entry of heavy vehicles in urban areas. The ban, effective from October 3 to 12, is aimed at ensuring safety of devotees visiting temples and participating in festivities.

The restriction will be in place from evening till late night during this period with all heavy vehicles being diverted through Bypass road. In her statement, SDM Srivastava has also urged all Durga Utsav committees to refrain from using fireworks or conducting effigy burning near CCTV cameras installed at Mangalwara Chowk.

She said previous incidents of fireworks had caused technical malfunction in some of the cameras, leading to a temporary shutdown of CCTV coverage in the area. Repairing the cameras takes approximately 25 days due to their high quality.

Furthermore, SDM Srivastava requested committees to send 30 to 45-second HD video clips of their pandals, idol installations and daily decorative tableaux to SDM office as part of the festival documentation process.

Bike-borne man who robbed finance company employee held

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolagwan police on Sunday said they arrested a gang of bike-riding robbers involved in robbery of a finance company employee. The police have recovered a firearm, ammunition, two motorcycles and ?37,000 from their possession.

The incident took place on September 30 when Abhinav Mishra (26), a collection officer with Fusion Finance Limited, was returning from his work. As he approached Badera railway bridge, three men on a bike rammed into his vehicle causing him to fall.

The assailants then attacked him with butt of a firearm, leaving him injured. They fled with a bag containing ?1 lakh and his motorcycle. Mishra lodged a complaint with Kolagwan police. After launching an investigation, the police tracked down the culprits identified as Ravi Nat (22), Rahul Pal alias Raghu Pal (25) and Rivansh Gautam alias Rahul (23), all from Satna and Rewa districts. Upon interrogation, the trio confessed to the crime.

The police recovered Mishra’s stolen motorcycle and part of the looted cash, amounting to ?37,000. Additionally, a 12-bore country-made pistol and ammunition were seized from the gang. The police are continuing their investigation to recover remaining amount and determine whether the gang is involved in other crimes in the region.