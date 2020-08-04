MP Health dept’s lapses exposed, CM Shivraj’s name missing in ‘repeat positive’ list

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s name figured in the main list of corona positive patients released on Tuesday as he is already undergoing corona treatment for last 11 days in Chirayu Hospital. His name has already appeared in list of “repeat positive” just after couple of days he had himself tweeted regarding his positive report. His name was missing from list of corona positive when he was tested positive.

Similarly, names of minister Arvind Bhadauria’s wife and son who are also undergoing medical treatment in Chirayu Hospital, appeared in main list of corona positive list. BJP organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari’s name has been shown in main list of corona positives instead of “repeat positive.” This is not first time when, corona positive list shows anomalies. Earlier too, names of several corona patients repeatedly appeared in main list of corona patients instead of “repeat positive”.

As per health department, this happens just because tests are conducted by different agencies. Under such circumstances, patients care is top priority, so proper patients’ list always become secondary. Nonetheless, it exposed lapses on part of health department as it gives wrong figure of actual patients in district as well as in state.