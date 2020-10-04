Bhopal

Updated on

MP has become country’s crime & rape capital, says Kamal Nath

By Staff Reporter

Talking to media in Jabalpur on Sunday, he said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks lies on all issues.

Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath to seek blessings of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati at Baglamukhi temple in Jabalpur on Sunday.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath said state has become a crime and rape capital of the country.

Talking to media in Jabalpur on Sunday, he said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks lies on all issues. “All sections of society - be it farmers, businessmen, youths or women - all are in trouble,” he said. He added that BJP formed government as a business deal and not through democracy. Democracy and constitution are under threat, he said.

Responding to a query, Nath said people had treated chief minister’s his “illness” (of lying) in last elections (BJP had lost last assembly elections). “They will treat him even “better” in by-elections,” he added. The ex-CM was in Jabalpur to meet family members of former MLA Shivlal Ghanghoria, the father of Lakhan Ghanghoria. Shivlal passed away recently.

