MP has become country’s crime & rape capital, says Kamal Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said state has become a crime and rape capital of the country.

Talking to media in Jabalpur on Sunday, he said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks lies on all issues. “All sections of society - be it farmers, businessmen, youths or women - all are in trouble,” he said. He added that BJP formed government as a business deal and not through democracy. Democracy and constitution are under threat, he said.

Responding to a query, Nath said people had treated chief minister’s his “illness” (of lying) in last elections (BJP had lost last assembly elections). “They will treat him even “better” in by-elections,” he added. The ex-CM was in Jabalpur to meet family members of former MLA Shivlal Ghanghoria, the father of Lakhan Ghanghoria. Shivlal passed away recently.