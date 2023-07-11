MP: Haphazard Growth Of City Causes Waterlogging In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies have come up in the city in the past few years. Yet, because of lack of proper planning, the city has grown haphazardly. Concrete houses and business establishments have been built even on drains and nullahs.

Since a few people are encroaching upon the government land, the residents are facing problems during the rainy season. Many areas are waterlogged at this time of the year, but the administration has failed to act against the encroachers.

Several colonies have been constructed near the Sewan river. Many colonies have been set up in the catchment area. Similarly, a colony has been set up on the banks of Situ nullah. Rainwater cannot properly flow through the colony.

At many places, cleaning drains has become very difficult, because machines cannot reach there. Such areas get waterlogged. According to some officials in the district administration, after giving permission to builders, the officials of the Nagar Palika do not go to the site for inspection.

It is because of this negligence that houses and business establishments are being built over rivers and nullahs. Water-logging occurs in Swadesh Nagar, Sewan Life Colony, Dev Nagar Colony, Rani Mohalla Ganj, Inglish Pura, Jamshed Nagar and Freeganj Mandi.

Chairman of Nagar Palika Prince Rathore said all the big drains in the city were cleaned up. The small ones are regularly cleaned up, he said, adding that keeping in mind the current monsoon, the civic body has set up a team to look into the monsoon woes.

If there is any water-logging in any part of the city, the civic body will pump out the water, Rathore said.

Control Room To Be Set Up

When the issue was put up before chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Yogendra Patel, he said that all the nullahas had been cleaned up before the rainy season. Safai Darogas have been made in-charge and the officials will keep an eye on the wards, besides control rooms are being set up, he said.