FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
MP: Hamirpur Legislator Advises BJP Men To Strengthen Party | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Prajapati, has held a meeting with BJP workers in Ganj Basoda as part of the Vidhayak Pravas Abhiyan and urged them to strengthen the party.

The seven-day Vidhayak Pravas Abhiyan was launched from August 21. Legislators from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states have come to Madhya Pradesh to strengthen the party’s electioneering.

Prajapati will stay in the city for seven days. On Friday, he held a meeting with the office-bearers of the party Grameen Mandal. He said that the party men should work hard to ensure its victory in the ensuing assembly election.

Prajapati also heard the problems the party workers are facing. He also interacted with the members of the self-help groups at lunch. He then visited the old age home at Kalabagh and interacted with the elderly people.

The legislator from Hamirpur also went to the residences of the senior citizens.

Former legislator Ajay Singh Raghuwanshi, former HarisinghRaghuwanshi, Devendra Yadav, representative of MP in Nagar Palika and other leaders were present at the meeting with the members of the party’s Grameen Mandal. Friday was the third day of his visit to Ganj Basoda.

article-image
