MP: Gwalior Cops Resolve Dispute Between Couple, Organise Baby Shower In Station Premises, Netizens Praise (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another act of humanity of the police, which is always alert to control crime, was seen in Gwalior. A unique effort has been made by the Utila Police of Gwalior to resolve a dispute between the couple and later they organised the baby shower of the lady and sent them home happily. The video of the event is going viral on social media.

The Gwalior Police is being praised everywhere for the commendable role of the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information, Seema Banjaran, a resident of Utila police station area, reached the police station about 20 days ago with a complaint of assault against her husband. When no action was seen after 20 days, the woman met SDOP Santosh Patel. On which SDOP took cognizance of the matter and asked TI Shubham Rajawat to fulfill the duty of brother. On which TI took immediate action and called Naval Banjara, the woman's husband living in Para village, and counseled both of them. Later, the matter was resolved. Apart from this, when the woman was pregnant, the baby shower was organised by all the police personnel in the police station premises itself.

SDOP Santosh Patel said that small disputes between husband and wife go on for years. This causes economic and mental loss and also leads to social disintegration of the family. The police made both the parties sit at the temple in front of the police station and explained and tried to clear the doubts. Naval Banjara also agreed and the police organized a baby shower for the pregnant sister by giving her a saree, shawl, fruits and sweets. Both of them put a garland and resolved to live a married life again.