 MP: Gwalior bizman gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
The caller identified himself as a member of the Vishnoi gang in Punjab and said that he had received a contract to murder Rahul for Rs 20 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior-based affluent businessman received a death threat from notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, cement giant Jain family got a call when Rahul Jain, son of Subhash Chandra Jain's son Rahul Jain received the call.

The caller identified himself as a member of the Vishnoi gang in Punjab and said that he had received a contract to murder Rahul for Rs 20 lakh. He threatened to kill the bizman within 2 days. And further said that the call was just a part of Bishnoi gang's culture to inform the person about his death beforehand.

Notably, this is the same gang that claimed the responsibility of Punjab singer Siddhu Moosawala. And recently threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

