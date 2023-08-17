MP: Guv Inaugurates Residential Flats For Raj Bhawan Staff In Narmadapuram

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has given a gift of Rs 1.12 crore to the children and the employees of Rajbhawan in Pachmarhi on the Independence Day.

The Governor also hoisted the national flag on the 77th anniversary of Indian independence.

Patel inaugurated well-furnished four H-type houses and a 50-bed transit hostel with all facilities.

Controller of Raj Bhawan Shilpi Diwakar said Rs 94.51 lakh had been spent to construct the H-type houses for the employees of Raj Bhawan.

The houses consist of two rooms, balcony, a hall, a kitchen and Indian and western toilets, she said.

A sum of Rs 18 lakh has been spent to construct kitchen and dining rooms for the hostel, she said.

Wife of the Governor, Narmadaben Patel, principal secretary of the Governor DP Ahuja and other officials were present on the occasion.