 MP: Guv Inaugurates Residential Flats For Raj Bhawan Staff In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Guv Inaugurates Residential Flats For Raj Bhawan Staff In Narmadapuram

MP: Guv Inaugurates Residential Flats For Raj Bhawan Staff In Narmadapuram

The Governor also hoisted the national flag on the 77th anniversary of Indian independence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
article-image
MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has given a gift of Rs 1.12 crore to the children and the employees of Rajbhawan in Pachmarhi on the Independence Day.

The Governor also hoisted the national flag on the 77th anniversary of Indian independence.

Patel inaugurated well-furnished four H-type houses and a 50-bed transit hostel with all facilities.

Controller of Raj Bhawan Shilpi Diwakar said Rs 94.51 lakh had been spent to construct the H-type houses for the employees of Raj Bhawan.

The houses consist of two rooms, balcony, a hall, a kitchen and Indian and western toilets, she said.

A sum of Rs 18 lakh has been spent to construct kitchen and dining rooms for the hostel, she said.

Wife of the Governor, Narmadaben Patel, principal secretary of the Governor DP Ahuja and other officials were present on the occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: AWWA Offers Clothes, Footwear, Toys To 187 Underprivileged Kids
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Address Rally At Rewa In Poll-bound MP On August 20

AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Address Rally At Rewa In Poll-bound MP On August 20

MP: Press Conference Organised Ahead Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Rajgarh

MP: Press Conference Organised Ahead Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Rajgarh

MP: 80-Year-Old Woman, Daughter On Fast, Want Encroachment Removal In Chhatarpur

MP: 80-Year-Old Woman, Daughter On Fast, Want Encroachment Removal In Chhatarpur

MP: 85+Citizens Hoist Tricolour At Mithi Gobindram Public School On I-Day

MP: 85+Citizens Hoist Tricolour At Mithi Gobindram Public School On I-Day

MP: JP Thermal Power Plant Of Bina Celebrates I-Day With Fervour

MP: JP Thermal Power Plant Of Bina Celebrates I-Day With Fervour