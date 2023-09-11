MP: Guest Scholars To Get Up To ₹50K Per Month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The guest scholars employed in government colleges will be given monthly salary instead of working days and it will be up to Rs 50 thousand. Guest scholars from technical education will be included.

Guest scholars will get the leave facilities like government servants. The honourarium of guest lecturers will also be Rs 20 thousand. The guest scholars will also be given the facility of transfer to nearby colleges at their wish, instead of their own college during an academic session. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made these announcements while addressing the Panchayat of guest scholars and guest lecturers here today. He said that the state government has taken these important decisions to end uncertainty in the lives of guest scholars and guest lecturers.

Chouhan said that a system will be put in place to ensure that there is situation of fallen out. Instructions will be given to start the process of reserving 25 percent posts by revising the PSC examination for guest scholar lecturers. Currently, guest scholars are given 4 and maximum 20 additional marks every year. This should be increased to a maximum of 10 percent marks.

Chouhan said that now any guest scholar or lecturer who is continuously teaching will not be excluded. Guest teachers and lecturers from ITI, Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges will also be eligible. Any guest scholar and lecturer who is regularly teaching will continue teaching.

Guest scholars and guest lecturers eligible to get benefits

Various provisions have been made for the welfare of different classes and different categories of officers and employees. Guest scholars and guest lecturers are also eligible to get benefits. They have been given responsibility of building the future of the students.

The Chief Minister said that guest scholars and guest lecturers are integral parts of educational governance. The state government is committed to ensuring facilities to guest scholars and guest lecturers.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, President of State Employees Welfare Committee Ramesh Chandra Sharma, Chairman of General Class Welfare Commission Shiv Kumar Choubey and President of Madhya Pradesh Rural/Urban Unorganized Workers Board Sultan Singh Shekhawat and other public representatives were present.

