MP: Groom Found Hanging From Tree Before Wedding In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A groom was found hanging from a tree in Gwalior on Monday morning, said the police. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and have started investigating the matter.

The matter pertains to Bhitarwar police station area of Gwalior district.

According to information, some villagers were going to the fields near Gohinda Petrol Pump of Bhitarwar police station area, when they saw the dead body of a youth hanging from a tree in the field. The villagers immediately informed the police. After some time, when the police reached the spot, the deceased youth was identified as a resident of Dongarpur village of Bhitarwar police station area.

Reason not yet known

Reason behind the youth taking the extreme step just a day ahead of his marriage has not been ascertained yet.

Talking about the incident, Bhitarwar police station in-charge Dhawal Singh Chauhan said, “This morning the body of a youth was found hanging. It is being told that last night itself the young man had committed suicide by climbing the tree. The body of the deceased has been taken down and sent for post-mortem. Also, this entire matter is being investigated as to why the deceased took his life.”