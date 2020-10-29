MP Gramin Bank branch manager held for graft

BHOPAL: Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested the bank manager of MP Gramin Bank branch Silri-Khurd, Raisen for accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 on Thursday.

SP Lokayukta Bhopal, Manu Vyas said Chhote Ram Lodhi, resident of Raisen, had lodged a complaint that the bank’s branch manager Ankit Mishra was asking a bribe of Rs 18000 to process Kisan Credit Card loan of Rs 3,58,000.

Chhote Ram and his brother Khemchand are in possession of 4 acer land each and they have applied for the KCC loan. The manager asked them to pay him 5 per cent of the loan amount.

The sleuths after verifying the complaint, laid a trap to catch hold of the corrupt official. On Thursday, Chhote Ram reached the bank and on meeting Mishra offered him the desired amount, however the latter told him to handover the cash to his driver Hemant Dhakad. When Chhote ram was handing the cash to the driver, the sleuths caught him red handed and also the branch manager. The searches are underway at the residence and office of the branch manager.