MP: Govt To Take Back 50 Acre Land Allotted To Infosys In Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From the land allotted to Infosys Limited in super corridor of Indore, government will take back 50 acre. A decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. The land will be taken back under the conditions of lease deed. This was informed by Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra during the cabinet briefing.

In place of Investment Policy 2016, the cabinet approved new policy IT, ITeS and ESDM Investment Promotion, 2023. It has been brought to make investment more attractive in the field of IT, ITeS and ESDM in the country. With the implementation of new schemes, possibility of investment will get expanded and interested companies will get attracted towards the state.

For the promotion of women’s football, the cabinet approved ‘Patron State Programme’. An approval of Rs 97.3 crore has been given in this regard. The assistance of All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be taken in terms of football trainers and management. The arrangement of other support staff will be done through the outsourced agency.

Under Mukyamantri Sambal Khiladi Prothsahan Yojana, Rs 50k will be given to members of Sambal family on participation in national-level sports competition. On participation in state-level sports competition, a sum of Rs 25k will be given to them.

Cabinet ratified after work proposal forwarded to the Government of India for the construction of Textile Park in the state. The GoI has approved establishment of P Mitra Park in Bhensola village, Dhar district. A sprawling 1,563 acre land has been identified for the park. Work approval was given after memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed between GoI and state government on May 21.

Amendment has been done in the decision taken on December 12, 2022 for compensation of land acquired to develop Rewa air strip as airport. As per the proposal of Rewa collector, compensation amount of more than Rs 206.12 crore has been revised and administrative sanction of more than Rs 258.83 crore was issued. The cabinet also provided its nod to the decisions taken by the CM in connection with hiking the honorarium of Kotwar, to increase the honorarium of guest lecturers, etc.

