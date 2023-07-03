 MP Govt To Renew License Of Industry & Trade For 10 Years Now: CM Chouhan
MP Govt To Renew License Of Industry & Trade For 10 Years Now: CM Chouhan

CM Chouhan also assured the business community there will be no shortage in promoting trade and industries in Madhya Pradesh and efforts would be made to generate employment.

India to unveil new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on Friday | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to attract investors in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government has decided to renew the license of industry and trade for a period of ten years.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the concluding session of 44th annual convention of Federation of MP Chambers of Commerce-and Industries in Bhopal on Sunday. Chief Minister Chouhan also assured the business community there will be no shortage in promoting trade and industries in Madhya Pradesh and efforts would be made to generate employment.

"The industrial growth rate in the state is 24 per cent. The state government is trying to promote industries in every sector. Traders and industrialists should work together for the prosperity of the state. Keep participating in the development continuously," Chouhan said. He further claimed the per capita income in the state has increased from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1,40,000. "We are moving forward in every field including employment and skill, irrigation, development of cities, drinking water, panchayat, rural development, energy, forest. agricultural production has increased significantly. The production of electricity has increased from 2900 MW to 28000 MW," he added

