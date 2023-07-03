MP: Govt Needs Population Control Law

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh):

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to Modi’s call for Uniform Civil Code, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, said that the government needs a population control board.

Further he added that the situation of inequality is increasing in the country. There should be equal distribution of all the things and resources. Some are resourceful whereas some are passing through a state of poverty.

Modi Government - The Government Of Industrialists

He described the Narendra Modi government as the government of big industrialists and said that these people want to convert the country into a labour colony, wherever industry has come, education has ended. The government wants to set up factories all over the world in the name of industry causing pollution.

Zero Focus On MSP

Regarding the increase in the prices of some crops, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government is not talking about the (Minimum Support Price) MSP, who will buy the Jain crops if the government increases the rates until a law is made on it.

Children Taken Away From Education

He said that dictatorship is going on in the country. For this everyone will have to fight together, otherwise the situation of the country will go from bad to worse. The youth are roaming around looking for jobs but there are no jobs. Children are being taken away from education.

Notably, Rakesh Tikait had come to attend a program organised in Dabra town and on his way back he stayed at Gwalior station for some time.