MP Govt may appoint SIT chief Rajendra Kumar as in-charge DGP with HC’s permission

BHOPAL: State government may take permission from the High Court to appoint the Special Investigation Team chief Rajendra Kumar as in-charge DGP of the state on Monday.

MP government has rejected Union Public Service Commission’s decision and asked to constitute a panel for new names to propose new names to UPSC.

State government has raised objection in front of UPSC on name of IPS officer VK Johri who had not given his willingness to get appointed for post of DGP.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has also not approved the names suggested by the panel which contained names of present DGP VK Singh, two senior IPS officers Maithili Sharan Gupta and VK Johri.