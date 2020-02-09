MP Govt may appoint SIT chief Rajendra Kumar as in-charge DGP with HC’s permission

BHOPAL: State government may take permission from the High Court to appoint the Special Investigation Team chief Rajendra Kumar as in-charge DGP of the state on Monday.
MP government has rejected Union Public Service Commission’s decision and asked to constitute a panel for new names to propose new names to UPSC.
State government has raised objection in front of UPSC on name of IPS officer VK Johri who had not given his willingness to get appointed for post of DGP.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath has also not approved the names suggested by the panel which contained names of present DGP VK Singh, two senior IPS officers Maithili Sharan Gupta and VK Johri.
It is predicted that DGP Singh may be shifted and new DGP or in-charge DGP can get appointment.
Sources informed that names of SIT chief of Honey Trap case Rajendra Kumar may be CM’s choice as DGP.
However, it is claimed that High Court had put restriction on the transfer and posting of SIT chief.
Now it is informed that state government may take permission from Court and by evening an order may issued.
On the other hand senior IPS officers of DG scale are dissatisfied with government move over issue.
Some officers found that the IAS officers are deciding the names and trying to influence CM’s choice for the post.
However, some senior officers are annoyed that they are being ignored and that government’s decision is discarding their seniority.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)