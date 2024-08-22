MP Govt Issues Order To Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami Across State

MP Govt issued an order to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across the state | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across the state on August 26 suggesting that cleaning work of Lord Krishna temples and cultural programs should be organised in every district.

The order issued on August 21 addressing all the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors also read that lectures through scholars on various topics based on the context of Lord Krishna's education, friendship and life philosophy and cultural programs should be organised in all government, non-government schools and colleges in the state.

Cultural programs should be organised on the occasion of Janmashtami at places in the state where special events have been associated with the life of Lord Krishna, such as Janapava (Dewas), Amjhera (Dhar), Narayana and Sandipani Ashram (Ujjain), it added.

The architecture of temple construction according to scriptures and its specialities should be promoted on these occasions. Appropriate moves should be taken to make all sections of society aware of the events, stories, and narratives of the glorious history, the order stated.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month

On the occasion of Janmashtami, lectures on Indian special traditions, yoga etc and cultural programs should be organised in all government/non-government schools/colleges, it further added.