MP Govt is all set to celebrate Bangladesh Vijay Diwas

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath led Congress government has decided to celebrate liberation of Bangladesh- Vijay Diwas in a grand manner. Come December 16 and MP would witness a grand programme celebrating Vijay Diwas and highlighting ex-PM Indira Gandhi’s role in division of Pakistan into two countries along with formation of Bangladesh.

Political pundits consider it as a move to counter BJP’s celebration on Balakot strike and promote its image in terms of nationalism and attracting the youth.

Instructions will be issued to schools and colleges to celebrate the event in a big manner and hold events that could introduce Congress’ philosophy and approach on nationalism to students. Main programme will be held at Shaurya Smarak where CM and other dignitaries will remain present.

Government has also engaged the Sainik Kalyan board to find kin of army jawans of the state who were part of the 1971 war and belong to Madhya Pradesh. They will be felicitated in the programme.

“Vijay Diwas is one of the most important parts of modern Indian history. Today’s generation need to know more about it,” said public relations minister PC Sharma. About 90,000 soldiers of Pakistan’s army had to surrender. Indira Gandhi did not succumb to any pressure despite the USA threatening military action against India, he added.

Culture department has been told to organise the programme in a grand manner. Vijay Diwas will be celebrated across the state with main programmes being planned at district headquarters. Family of army persons, retired army personnel will be part of the programmes in all districts.