MP Govt firms up plan to ferry labourers to native villages amid lockdown

The government has prepared a plan to bring labourers back to the state. The state control room, which was established to bring back students from Kota, will be tasked to bring back labourers.

On Sunday, the state government firmed up a plan in this regard. Additional chief secretary IPC Kesri and principal secretary Sanjay Dubey were appointed as programme coordinators.

According to information, MAPIT will provide technical support to control room and district officials. Through the online application, labourers who want to come back can file registration. Phone number 0755-241180 has been released through which labourers can ask for transportation.

Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh are bringing back labourers through buses. As soon as they will reach state borders, the officials will conduct their health examination. Those who are found symptomatic will be quarantine for 14 days. Others will be sent to their native places.

Transport

The RTOs will arrange buses to ferry labourers to their native places. Food arrangement, transportation and other expenditures will be met through SDRF funds held by district collectors.

SOP

The government has formed Standard Operating Procedure to drop labourers who are trapped in other districts of state and want to reach their native villages. The collector will hire buses through RTO. One labourer will occupy one seat. Group leaders will be appointed whose phone numbers will be sent to Bhopal control room. Each bus will have hand wash and sanitizer. Before travel, each bus shall be sanitized.1SA