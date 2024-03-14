 MP Govt Didn't Stop Any Beneficiary Scheme In Last Three Months: CM Mohan Yadav
Updated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday made it clear that his government has not stopped any schemes introduced by the previous governments including Shivraj government.

'There's no shortage of revenue,' says CM Mohan Yadav

CM Yadav made this statement while chairing the cabinet, ending speculations that the his government was planing to stop some public beneficiary schemes introduced during former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's regime.

"No scheme has been stopped, and there is no shortage of revenue to run the public beneficiary schemes and development projects. The government has adequate revenue resources," CM Yadav said on Thursday.

Shivraj Singh Chouahan appeals CM Yadav to continue the beneficiary schemes

Ever since CM Yadav took over charge of the office, there have been speculations that some flagship schemes introduced by Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be stopped in future.

On Wednesday, former CM Chouhan, addressing a public rally in Sehore, had appealed to his successor to continue the public beneficiary schemes. CM Yadav was also present on stage when Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this statement.

