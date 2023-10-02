 MP: Governor, CM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former Prime Minister Shastri At Raj Bhavan
MP: Governor, CM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former Prime Minister Shastri At Raj Bhavan

Birth anniversary of Gandhiji and Shastriji celebrated at Raj Bhavan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel celebrated the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Raj Bhavan today. Governor Patel paid tribute by offering flowers on the pictures of both the great personalities.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, DP Ahuja and Deputy Secretary, Swarochish Somavanshi were also present. The Governor paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shastri in the banquet hall of Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India Revered Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

CM Chouhan paid floral tributes by garlanding the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the auditorium at the residence office.


MP: Cleanliness Drive Observed In Urban Areas Of Narmadapuram District
