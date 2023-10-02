MP: Governor Mangubhai Patel Dedicates Sickle Cell Testing Mobile Van

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel dedicated the Sickle Cell Testing Mobile Van at Raj Bhavan today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The mobile testing van has been provided by the state unit of Red Cross to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

Principal Secretary to the Governor DP Ahuja and Deputy Secretary Swarochish Somvanshi, Executive Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal Dr. Ajay Singh, Secretary of Red Cross State Unit Pradeep Tripathi, other officers and physicians were also present.

Governor Patel said that the mobile testing van is an effective initiative towards taking science to the doorstep of the tribal community for sickle cell control efforts in tribal areas.

He expressed hope that the operation of the mobile unit will make the treatment of sickle cell patients and rehabilitation efforts more effective in remote areas.

All the tests required for sickle cell disease treatment and rehabilitation will be provided in the mobile testing van. The van will be operated in tribal dominated areas.

It is noteworthy that recently, in the inauguration ceremony of Sickle Cell Ward at AIIMS, the need for a vehicle for sickle cell disease treatment and rehabilitation was mentioned by the managers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.