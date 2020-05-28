MP Governor Lalji Tandon’s samples taken for COVID-19 test

BHOPAL: Samples of Governor Lalji Tandon have been collected for COVID-19 test after seven employees from the quarters in campus tested positive. This is second time when his samples have been taken.

Earlier, when first positive case from the employees’ quarters was reported, sample of Governor was taken and it was negative.

Besides, Raj Bhavn has issued advisory and as per advisory, the situation will be reviewed at high-level from corona infection point of view. Raj Bhavan’s Gate no1 and three have been totally sealed for ensuring execution of standard operating procedure in containment areas within Raj Bhavan campus. Arrangements have been made for daily health check-up of visitors. Monitoring on all these affairs is being done from Lal Kothi of inner zone.

Secretary to Governor Manohar Dubey said, “All precautionary measures have been ensured in Raj Bhavan for fighting the corona. Containment and non-containment areas have been categorised in Raj Bhavan campus and preventive and precautionary measures have to be followed accordingly. Office staffs have been instructed to work from home. Offices located in campus have been temporary closed. Employees will be called as per situation and need.”

He further said, “Sufficient barricading has been done to denote Raj Bhavan separately. Standard operating procedure and protocol are being enforced and followed in containment were security guards have been deployed. It has been ensured for downloading Aarogya Sethu app in mobile handset of every visitor at Raj Bhavan. They are subjected to thermal screening. Record of visitors’ temperature is being maintained. Gate no-1 and three of Raj Bhavan have been sealed. Only entry is allowed through Gate no-2.”

Nodal officer of BMC has been assigned to maintain regular supply of essential commodities in Raj Bhavan. Use of sanitization, masks, other items as per standard norms have been ensured, he added.