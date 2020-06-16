MP Governor Lalji Tandon still critical, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan off to Lucknow

BHOPAL: The condition of Governor Lalji Tandon is still critical. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma and organisation general secretary Suhas Bhagat went to Lucknow on Tuesday to enquire after the health of the Governor.

Tandon was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow due to fever. He underwent an operation after there was bleeding in the liver.

When he developed breathing trouble he was put on ventilator. According to doctors, Tandon’s condition is still critical.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other politicians spoke to Tandon’s family members to know about his health. Some employees of Raj Bhawan left for Lucknow after Tandon’s condition became critical.