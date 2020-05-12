MP government to seek suggestions from people for further lockdown

The state government will seek advice from people about the lockdown.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the above decision on the matter in a meeting with his cabinet colleagues.

Chouhan said the ministers should seek suggestions from eminent citizens, main political parties, social organisations, engineers, doctors and from journalists in their respective districts about what should be the strategy for the lockdown.

The suggestions received from people will be sent to the Central government, he said.

The suggestions of advisory committee, crisis management group and of various groups will be sent to the Centre, Chouhan said.

The chief minister also discussed about the economic activities. He said normal economic activities would be allowed in green zones.

Nevertheless, such activities will be allowed outside the containment areas in orange zones and in red zones, activities will be allowed in phased manner, he said.

Chouhan said free buses were arranged for taking labourers to their native places. Stern action will be taken against those who extort money from labourers, he said.

It is time to forget political rivalry and work together to deal with the corona pandemic, he said.

CM will talk to heads of political parties

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will discuss with the heads of political parties about the strategy for the lockdown. Chouhan said he would seek suggestions from the political parties whether lockdown should be extended or not. Home minister Narottam Mishra said since the labourers were flocking to the state, the government was making arrangements for them.

MP gets Rs 1,560 cr from Centre

The Centre has provided big relief to the state. The Centre has given Rs 910 crore for NDRF and Rs 660 crore for MNREGA. Chouhan said that financial condition of the state and that of the Centre was not good. Despite that, the Centre is bearing 85% of cost for bringing labourers, he said.

Upload suggestion within 200 words today by 4 pm

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the people to submit their suggestions on the website about lifting of lockdown. Suggestions related to industry, agriculture, public transport, financial institute, national park, sports, entertainment and other fields can be submitted within 200 words on mp.mygov.in portal till Wednesday 4 pm.