MP Government to promote oxygen plants amid corona crisis, cabinet takes decision

Bhopal: At the meeting of cabinet committee held here on Wednesday, a decision was taken to facilitate investment and promotion of oxygen generating plant in Mohasa Babai industrial in Hoshangabad district.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting on Wednesday.

The committee decided to provide financial assistance to Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer of industrial gases in the country, under investment, promotion scheme.

As per plan, state government wants to enusre that state produces enough oxygen for treatment of Covid patients so that it doesn’t have to depend on other states for supply. The chief minister instructed the departments concerned to expedite proceedings in this regard. The state government has also approved the licence for power distribution through MP Industrial Development Corporation to Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd. In view of Covid-19, the process of setting up 210 tonne per day capacity air separation plant is underway with a capital investment of 125 crore to meet oxygen demand.