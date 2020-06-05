MP government to prepare Single Citizen Database

BHOPAL: Single Citizen Database will be prepared shortly to provide benefits of government run schemes to the needy. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the meeting with officials in this regard on Friday.

He said 600 to 700 welfare schemes are run in the state. Each time while providing benefits, the government officials ask for papers and the beneficiary has to submit them. This is time consuming for government officials while it creates problems for the beneficiary.

The state government in Rajasthan is running similar programme in the name of Bhama Shah while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments run the programme as Praja Sadhikar.

The database to be prepared in MP will contain information like name, address, educational qualifications, income, caste, land details, crop information, domicile information, BPL card information etc. The database will be verified with biometrics, will be shared and checked with other database present with the government. The database will be upgraded from time to time.