MP Government to extend parole by 60 days to check overcrowding in jails

In wake of overcrowding in jails amidst corona pandemic, the home and jail minister Narrotam Mishra has instructed the authorities to extend the parole of prisoners by 60 days. Around 11,000 prisoners including the undertrials will be able to stay with families for 60 more days after the decision comes into effect.
The minister, who paid a surprise visit to Bhopal Centrail jail on Thursday, was informed by officials that jails in state were crowded and it was becoming difficult to maintain the social distancing in the prisons.
The minister asked the officials to prepare a proposal of parole extension and the same would be put before the court. The extension will be given once the court approves it.
Earlier in March, around 6,000 prisoners were released on 60-day parole, while nearly 5,000 under trial were given the 45 days parole to check overcrowding in jails. During his visit, the minister inspected the meal preparations and also tasted the food served to the prisoners. The minister asked the director general jail Sanjay Choudhary to include salad in the platter. The minister asked to provide vermilion and other necessary things to female prisoners on priority.
Telephonic system for prisoners
The minister asked to install the telephonic system so that the prisoners can talk to their families online. The minister asked to install the facility so that the prisoners can make video calls to their family members. Presently, the jail administration had put the restriction on the personal meeting with the prisoners, following the covid-19 pandemic, till July 31.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)