MP Government to extend parole by 60 days to check overcrowding in jails

In wake of overcrowding in jails amidst corona pandemic, the home and jail minister Narrotam Mishra has instructed the authorities to extend the parole of prisoners by 60 days. Around 11,000 prisoners including the undertrials will be able to stay with families for 60 more days after the decision comes into effect.

The minister, who paid a surprise visit to Bhopal Centrail jail on Thursday, was informed by officials that jails in state were crowded and it was becoming difficult to maintain the social distancing in the prisons.

The minister asked the officials to prepare a proposal of parole extension and the same would be put before the court. The extension will be given once the court approves it.