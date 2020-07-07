MP Government sets target to improve girl child ratio to 950 by 2024

The state women and child welfare department has set the target to improve sex ratio of the girl child to 950 for 2024. Presently in the state the sex ratio is 931 girls on 1000 boys, till the end of the current year 2020 it is targeted to improve it to 935 and till 2024, to 950.
The enrolment of the girl child in the primary schools of the state is 93.52, the department wants to improve it 95 percent in the current year and 98 percent in till the year 2024.
The MHRD report of the year 2018 says that as the girl entre in the secondary school, around 24.2 girls leaves the school. The department has planned to reduce the dropout to 21 percent in the current year and till the year 2024, the dropout should restricted to 10 percent.
Those girls who are completing their secondary education and taking the admission in the higher classes, gives a drop of 15 percent. The department is making effort to ensure the 100 percent admission in the colleges.
The NFHS-4 claims that in the state around 32.4 percent of the girls are married before the legal age of marriage. The department wants to reduce the rate 25 percent in the current year and till the year 2024, upto 20 percent.
The department wants to improve the literacy rate among the women according the census-2011, 59.24 women are literate. The department wanted to improve the literacy to 65 percent in the current year and till the end of the year 2024, to 75 percent.
In the state only 15.90 women are participating in organise and unorganised sector as a work force. The department has set the target of 25 percent in the current year and till the year 2024, to 40 percent.
The department wanted to reduce the violence against women, in One Stop Centre around 7.70 percent cases are registered, the department wants to reduce the percentage to 5 in the current year and 3 percent till the year 2024.
The state government is spending 24.20 percent for the gender budgeting through the 26 departments. Now it is targeted that to increase 28 departments and also the budget to 30 percent. Till the end of the year 2024, the department wants to cover 40 departments and the budget upto 35 percent. On the health issue, the department wants to reduce the maternal mortality rate to 165 in the current year, according to the SRS data (2015-17) the MMR is 188. The department wants to restrict it 110 till the year 2024.
The low birth weight is also one of the major problem in the state, around 14.1 percent babies are born under weight. It is decided to reduce the rate to 10.10 percent in the current year and till the end of the year 2024, to 5 percent.
Institutional deliveries are also the concern of the health department as well as of the WCD. Around 50 percent of the deliveries are taken place in the hospitals, the department has set the target of 95 percent in the current year and 98 percent in the targeted year 2024.
While talking to Free Press Principal Secretary Ashok Shah stated that the department has prepared various parameters to improve them during the period of 2020 to 2024.
It is also decided that if the officials, workers and others fails to achieve the target, they will be punished.