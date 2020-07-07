MP Government sets target to improve girl child ratio to 950 by 2024

The state women and child welfare department has set the target to improve sex ratio of the girl child to 950 for 2024. Presently in the state the sex ratio is 931 girls on 1000 boys, till the end of the current year 2020 it is targeted to improve it to 935 and till 2024, to 950.

The enrolment of the girl child in the primary schools of the state is 93.52, the department wants to improve it 95 percent in the current year and 98 percent in till the year 2024.

The MHRD report of the year 2018 says that as the girl entre in the secondary school, around 24.2 girls leaves the school. The department has planned to reduce the dropout to 21 percent in the current year and till the year 2024, the dropout should restricted to 10 percent.

Those girls who are completing their secondary education and taking the admission in the higher classes, gives a drop of 15 percent. The department is making effort to ensure the 100 percent admission in the colleges.