MP Government Schools: Halfway Into Session, Students Still Waiting For Uniform Funds | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Halfway through the new academic session, students from classes 1 to 8 in government schools across all districts have yet to receive the funds for school uniforms. Due to this delay, many students are attending school without uniforms, wearing colorful clothes instead.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) has to transfer Rs 600 for two pairs of uniforms in the accounts of the eligible students. But the transfer of the funds is still pending due to the ongoing update of eligible students’ account details. This has resulted in students continuing to attend classes in colorful clothing, as the uniform distribution money has not yet reached them.

The system of uniform distribution was changed two years ago. Previously, the uniforms were stitched by self-help groups and distributed to students, but since last year, the money is directly deposited into the students’ accounts. This change allows parents to have the uniforms stitched by a tailor of their choice.

However, the delay in fund disbursement has left many students without the required attire for months. Teachers of CM Rise Kamla Nehru School in Bhopal and Rashidia School confirmed that the Rs 600, allocated for each student to buy two pairs of uniforms, has not been disbursed yet. That’s why a few children are coming in colorful attire.

Students’ verification underway

Rakesh Pandey, the official overseeing the uniform distribution process, said that we are in the final stages of updating the students’ account details. Once the verification is complete, the funds will be transferred to the accounts of the students with a single click.