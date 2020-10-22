MP government orders 100 per cent attendance in offices

BHOPAL: With the Union government unlocking most of the activities, the state government has now issued instructions for all government employees posted at state secretariat or other state level offices to remain present in their offices in full strength.

Till now head of the departments or sections were coming to the offices on a daily basis while class three and four employees were coming according to a roster prepared by the office.

Now all government employees have been asked to come to office following covid-19 protocols. All employees will wear mask covering their mouth and nose and will not bring down the mask while talking.

Employees have been asked not to shake hands or get together for tea or food etc and maintain social distance throughout the office time. They have also been instructed to keep washing hands frequently and use sanitisers.

Offices will be sanitized regularly- specially objects like door knobs and handles, table surface, stair rails etc.

More than 72 staffers at the state secretariat have been tested corona positive till date besides several others who were hospitalised or quarantined at home.