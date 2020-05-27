MP government not to take action against liquor traders demanding reduction in licence fee

BHOPAL: The state government on Wednesday assured the high court during the hearing of a petition that it would not act against the liquor traders. After the government’s assurance, the high court decided to hear the liquor cartels’ petition on June 2.

In the petition, the liquor traders demanded that the government should reduce the licence fee and take it on the basis of sale.

The high court has clubbed all the petitions filed by different liquor contractors.

Most of the liquor traders closed their shops in different districts across the state.

The contractors said the shops would remain closed till June 2 till the high court issued an order.

The government has already hiked the cost of liquor by 10% and amended the excise policy.

Many other concessions have been given to the liquor contractors, but they do not want to run shops on the basis of the present agreement.