MP government mulls making biogas from stubble

Madhya Pradesh government is mulling over to make biogas from crop stubble also known as parali or narwai. Agriculture welfare minister Kamal Patel said that a pilot project will be started soon.

“We have consulted with agriculture experts and scientists; they have suggested manufacturing of biogas from crop stubble. Very soon a pilot project will be started in one district, to be followed later by others,” said Patel on Tuesday.

The minister said that burning of stubble is now becoming a serious problem but one should understand that farmers do not have an alternate cheaper solution for it. Shortage of labour for agriculture and use of machines like harvesters have added to their problem.

On the other hand, burning of stubble, specially during winters, degrades the air quality. This problem is becoming big particularly in the areas near big cities. People have also complained about breathing issues and lung related ailments due to smoke from stubble burning. The biogas plant will be designed in a manner that the fuel it produces could be used as alternative fuel for CNG vehicles.