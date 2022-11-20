MP: Government mulling to implement triple ‘T’ formula of Amit Shah, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that he will shortly do a meeting with officers to implement the triple ‘T’ (Trace, Target, Terminate) formula, given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop terrorism and organized crime activities, in Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, the final shape has been given to the draft to ban online gambling and games in Madhya Pradesh. Shortly, a proposal will be brought to the cabinet in this regard.

Narottam Mishra spoke to media persons at his residence in Bhopal on Sunday. In the wake of controversy that erupted after the visit of Kamal Nath to Indore’s Khalsa College, Narottam Mishra requested Rahul Gandhi that during Bharat Jodo Yatra, he should not visit any such place where resentment can surface again.

Mishra also claimed that farmer Shivnarayan Mewada of village Ramakhedi in Sehore had died due to a heart attack, he had not died while standing in line for fertilizer. He had received the slip of fertilizer and he had left home to get the fertilizer.

Mishra also targeted Arvind Kejriwal's AAP party by saying that there are two standards for Arvind Kejriwal for his ministers. On one hand, Minister Satyendra Jain is taking massages in Jail, and on the other hand, the resignation was sought from a Punjab minister in one day.

