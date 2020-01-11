MP Government is all set to provide upto Rs 1.8 lakh fellowship for research on Mahatma Gandhi

BHOPAL: Students who wish to do research work on Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi will be provided a fellowship of up to Rs 1,80,000 from Gandhi Chair established in all universities. Chairs of all universities will be inaugurated on January 30- Gandhi ji’s death anniversary by CM.

Establishing of Gandhi Chair was announced by the CM on occasion of 150th birth anniversary on October 2 last year.

Higher education department has instructed all universities to establish Gandhi Chair, by all means, by January 26.

All Gandhi Chairs will be inaugurated by the CM Kamal Nath on death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Chair will be established by the political science department where VC will head the chair and head of the department of political science will act as the secretary. Three students and teachers will be selected by the VC as members of the five member Gandhi Chair committee. All members should believe in Gandhian philosophy.

Fellows selected for research on Gandhi will be given Rs 60,000 per year for a period of three years. A research journal will be published every year and released on occasion of Gandhi birth anniversary on October 2. Research articles of the Chair will be published in this journal besides views of renowned Gandhians.

Gandhi Pillar to be erected in all colleges: Higher education department has issued instructions to principals of all private and government colleges to erect a Gandhi Pillar in their campuses. The only condition applies is that the college needs to have its own land.

Janbhagidari Samitis will select the place for Gandhi Pillar. CM will inaugurate these pillars en masse on January 30.

Higher education department has decided a design and format for these pillars so that Gandhi pillars looks same in all colleges across the state. Main contributions of Gandhi to the nation will be engraved on the pillar besides a Gandhi statue on the pillar.